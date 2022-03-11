On Saturday night, March 5, at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Miss Sonoma County held their scholarship competition for 2022. This was the 75th Annual Miss Sonoma County and 10th Annual Miss Sonoma County Outstanding Teen competition. This is the longest running continuous scholarship program in the state. According to their program, over 910 young women have participated in their events. This year, there were ten young ladies competing for $5,450 in total scholarships.
Approximately 200 people, including past participants, family and friends of current participants, and residents from all over Sonoma County attended the three-hour event. The night was filled with memories, tributes, and a variety of performances showcasing the talents of past and current competitors. Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward welcomed everyone to this year’s event. She felt it was important to continue to encourage our girls and this program provides a platform to do so.
The event was a transition year in many respects. It was the first year for new Executive Director Cathy Slack who is taking over from long time director Edy King. King has been a volunteer for 30 years and served as Executive Director for the last 20 years. Due to COVID, there was no event in 2021, so it was nice to be back at Spreckels for the 33rd year as an event site. Sunny Muscatell was crowned in March 2020 as Miss Sonoma County and Kyra Shi as Outstanding Teen. Without a 2021 event, their reign lasted two years. On Saturday they helped crown the 2022 winners.
A panel of six judges, including Rohnert Park’s Vice Mayor Willy Linares, had the responsibility to select the winners based on various categories such as talent, interviews, evening wear, social impact, and lifestyle and wellness. Linares said he was “honored to have been asked” to be a judge. He was “beyond impressed, no matter who wins” with these contestants and “thinks it’s beautiful to empower these young ladies.”
The number of participants appeared to be smaller as were some of the scholarship awards, likely due to the impacts of the pandemic. Four young ladies ranging in age from 20 to 22 competed for the Miss Sonoma County title. Six teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 competed for the Miss Sonoma County Outstanding Teen title. At the conclusion of the evening, with the scores tallied, Katie Horger was crowned Miss Sonoma County 2022 while Delaney Bright took home the Miss Sonoma County Outstanding Teen 2022 crown.
Horger, age 22, from Willits, CA is a Communication’s Major at Arizona State University. She sang the pop vocal “It’s Not Unusual” originally sung by Tom Jones in 1965 for her talent competition.
Bright, age 16, is from Santa Rosa and is a junior at Maria Carrillo High School. She performed a Jazz Dance “El Tango De Roxanne” for her talent. Horger and Bright will represent the county at the state level which is being held in Fresno, CA from June 22-25.
Other contestants for Miss Sonoma County included Lily Manshouri, age 20, a student at Sonoma State University; Noemi Aispuro, age 22, from Santa Rosa; and, Elita Damron, age 22, also from Santa Rosa. For Outstanding Teen, Kamila Salazar, age 16, from Santa Rosa; Rosa Valentine, age 17, from Sonoma, Taya Gundeid, age 14 from Sonoma; Rachel Ding, age 15, from Santa Rosa; and Julia Olsen, age 16, from Windsor competed. All participants earned scholarship money. The largest awards went to the winners with $1,750 for Miss Sonoma County and $1,000 for the Outstanding Teen. Other awards ranging from $100 to $500 went to participants including Talent and Physical Fitness awards.
All the performances were outstanding, but of course the Miss Sonoma County Princess performance of “Thank You for Being a Friend” was a crowd favorite. These young ladies, ranging in age from 5 to 12, shared the stage with Muscatell and Shi for their performance. They also escorted the other contestants throughout the night.
Other performances of note included Ding’s beautiful piano performance of “Hungarian Rapsody No.6” by Franz Liszt and Olsen’s spoken word performance of “Like totally whatever” for the teens. For the Miss Sonoma County candidates, Damron’s piano performance of “Sollfeggietto in C minor” by CPE Bach was beautiful and earned her a talent scholarship award. Aispuro’s spoken word performance of “Dear Dad” was powerful, and Manshouri’s presentation of the vocal “A Million Dreams” from the Greatest Showman was excellent.
