Nashville-based Americana singer songwriter Mike Younger makes his way out to the Golden State on a ten-day tour to promote his current album Burning the Bigtop Down which features rock legends Levon Helm and Jim Dickinson as well as rhythm and blues masters David Hood and Spooner Oldham and a host of other musical luminaries.
Younger will be at the Lost Church in Santa Rosa Friday Oct. 7 from 8 to 11 p.m. For more information go to: www.mikeyounger.com/calendar.
