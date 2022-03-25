Mi Pueblo in Cotati

Mi Pueblo is a Mexican style restaurant that has multiple restaurants in California. These include Cotati, Novato, and two in Petaluma according to their website at mipuebloca.com. They also list restaurants in Windsor and San Anselmo. Our visit was to their Cotati location at 7384 Commerce Blvd. at the corner of Wilford Lane and Commerce Blvd. Due to the construction of the roundabout at Commerce and Southwest Blvd, it’s best to approach them from the south, taking Old Redwood Hwy. to the Commerce Blvd turn off heading north into Rohnert Park.
When you go to their website, there is conflicting information about their hours. On the overview page, they list their hours as 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and closed on Friday. Yet when you click on their website tab, they say they are “back to their normal hours” and list those hours as Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Since our visit was on a Friday, it appears the overview page needs correction. If in doubt, you can call them at (707) 792-4380. They have both dine in and delivery service. You can order online and pick-up or use GrubHub or Door Dash. They also have patio dining available.
The interior was pleasant. Well lit, clean, and with a variety of seating options. It’s bigger than you imagine at first glance since there are multiple rooms and alcoves for seating, including one for the bar area. One benefit of this arrangement was the ability to have conversations without competing with a lot of noise from other diners. There are televisions available to watch and in the entrance foyer a musician playing for those arriving or waiting for a table.
They also have a happy hour from 3 until 7 p.m. all week but only in the bar area. In addition to your beverages, you can order appetizers such as Quesadillas, Nachos, Chile con Queso, Hot wings, and Tostadas. During our visit they appeared busy with the parking lot full. They do have overflow parking in the adjacent car wash area, but only after 6 p.m. Before that, you might have to find on street parking along Wilford Lane. They offer 10 percent discounts to seniors, Veterans & Military, and Sonoma State students, but they do not include alcohol.
They are a full-service restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The options are what you would expect at a Mexican restaurant. For example, the breakfast menu, ranging in price from $12 to $14 includes Huevos Rancheros, a Breakfast Burrito, and Chilaquiles. It also includes both a Veggie and Chorizo Omelet.
For other meals they offer a variety of Tacos, Burritos including a Burrito bowl, Seafood and Steak choices, as well as combination dishes and Mi Pueblo Specials. A basic taco with any meat was $4.15 whereas a Shrimp Taco Wrap went for $6.99. A simple burrito without meat was $9, a regular with meat went for $11.50. Other combinations were also available including a Vegetariano for $11.
Mi Pueblo has an extensive appetizer menu, some healthy style options, a few soup choices, nine different house specials, a half-dozen A la Carte choices, 18 seafood and 15 steak entrees. They also have a kid’s menu with about a dozen options; the usual dessert menu of Flan, Deep-fried ice cream, Churros, Sopapilla, and regular ice cream. Their drink menu includes Margaritas, Cocktails, Tequilas, Wine, and Beer as well as soft drinks. The full menu can be found on their website.
The customer service during our visit was outstanding. The wait staff was pleasant and efficient. They frequently checked in on us to ensure our dining experience was top notch. The prices were overall reasonable with some dishes seeming a bit costly while others were lower than expected. The menu was so extensive it was hard to choose, which is good since it means we’ll probably be back to try other choices. For our order, the portions were ample, and we left with a full stomach. Mi Pueblo is an establishment we will add to our rotation for Mexican Cuisine on a night out with family and friends. You should check them out if you haven’t already.
