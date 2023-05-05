Ken grew up in Petaluma and married the love of his life Jill in 1992 where they moved to Rohnert Park. They have two kids Rachael and Craig, both graduated from Sonoma State. Jill teaches drama and speech and debate at LJMS. Ken worked at IBM as system engineer for 20 years and had the opportunity to switch jobs 6 years ago, as he always wanted to be a Real Estate agent. He loves working with people and helping them through the process of buying and selling their homes. Being a Realtor gives him an opportunity to do what he really loves, volunteering, as he coaches Middle school Cross Country, Wrestling, runs Science Night at the local elementary schools and the Rohnert Park Fishing Derby, which is May 27th, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information visit www.fishing-derby.org
Popular News
Articles
- Celebration of Life for George and Carol Geister
- Apple Blossom draws big crowd
- Police Logs
- ‘Sonoma County blossoms’ with Apple Blossom festival
- Cassandra May Albaugh 7/16/1951 - 4/5/2023
- Expensive and least expensive college choices
- Cougars hang tough but come up short
- Fashion walkway at Petaluma Junior College
- Celebration of life of Cassandra May (Cassie) Albaugh
- Attempted sexual assault in F section
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.