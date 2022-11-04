Meet Army veteran Tanya Potter

Tanya Potter is a mother of three, a beautiful person of good humor and sparkling intelligence. Her father was a veteran, and her grandfather. It was all a part of her life growing up in Bakersfield, Ca. After high school Tanya took two semesters of Public Administration at the local Junior College before signing on with the Army. Her test scores put her in the category of; ‘Tell us what you want to do?’ Her choice was to become military police (M.P.) officer, then off to training at Fort McClellan in Alabama. On graduation Tanya was assigned to Wurzburg, Germany where she served for two years. She soon met her husband to be, Steve Potter and left active duty to have their first child, Chance, who recently graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in Physics. Husband Steve grew up in Cazadero, “He has some wild stories about getting to El Molino high school from Cazadero each day.” Tanya took an extended leave from active duty and took a job with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) near Sacramento.
The Potters moved to Sonoma County, Steve’s home. The next few years included a break from law enforcement to be home with the children. In that down time, she completed her education to become a probation officer which she did for Sonoma County for 5 ½ years. Now youngest son Ross is a senior at Windsor High School and Jaela, 13, is in Windsor Middle school. The Potters decided to become certified foster parents, they have fostered eleven children.
Tanya served the Healdsburg P.D. for 3 ½ years and is now with Santa Rosa P.D. Steve Potter is the coordinator for the Police Academy and Tanya is assigned to the night shift with Santa Rosa P.D. Her interview was at 8:30 a.m., after she had dropped off Jaela at school. Then to meetings for the town of Windsor, she serves on the Parks and Recreation commission and on the Public Arts Advisory Commission. Tanya catches a few hours of nap time in the afternoon.
Her advice to teens today, is to study hard to find your passion in life, do some training in that field and consider joining the military. You will come out with four years of real-time experience in your chosen profession. Employers will be eager to hire you, after your military time they know you will be on time, pay attention and work hard. “My experience in the Army was very positive. I made lifelong friendships.” Today's military is not looking for grunts, you must be above average to make the cut.
“My training in public service and organizational skills has prepared me for life. We love to hire ex-military in law enforcement, they understand how things work and take what they do seriously.”
“I am running for Windsor town council - district 4.” Her mission statement; “Is to bring a public safety view to the council. Someone who will consider safety and emergency preparedness with each decision. I have 23 years of public service experience, a master’s degree in public administration and I’ve lived in Windsor for 18 years raising a family and being involved in local communities.”
