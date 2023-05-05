May is National Bike Month, created by the League of American Cyclists in 1956 as a way to promote the benefits of bicycling and encourage more folks to give it a try. Cycling to work reduces carbon emissions and traffic congestion, improves physical and mental health, and saves money...plus, it’s fun!
Throughout the month of May, the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition (SCBC) is offering activities to support those willing to give commuting on two wheels a try.
Do you need a little encouragement to get started? Free Smart Cycling Classes and Family Bike Workshops are available. Register through our website: bikesonoma.org.
Or simply sign the online Pledge to Ride on Bike to in May; you’ll receive helpful tips by email AND be entered in a drawing to win cool prizes – including a commuter bike! If a little friendly competition is your thing, sign up for our Bike Month Challenge and get points for the number of days and miles you ride.
On Bike to Work Day, May 18, Energizer Stations are set up along cycling routes throughout the county, offering riders snacks, swag, and encouragement. It’s a party on two wheels! Check out the interactive map on bikesonoma.org for the station nearest your home or workplace.
For more information, including the pledge form and an interactive map of Energizer Stations, visit bikesonoma.org/btwd or contact Cherie Barnett (707-545-0153 or cherie@bikesonoma.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.