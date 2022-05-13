May is National Bike to Work Month, created by the League of American Cyclists in 1956 to promote the benefits of bicycling and encourage more folks to give it a try. Cycling to work reduces carbon emissions and traffic congestion, improves physical and mental health, and saves money...plus, it’s fun!
During the pandemic, far fewer people were biking to work, so the event evolved into Bike to Wherever Days to encourage riders to get out and pedal to do errands, meet friends outdoors, and for some to get to work safely and easily. Now in 2022, as some people are returning to their offices/places of work, Bike to Wherever Days will continue as we embrace the new hybrid model of work and life.
The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition (SCBC) is offering activities to support those willing to give riding on two wheels a try. Join us and thousands of folks throughout the Bay Area in a host of cycling activities, challenges, and classes throughout the month of May.
Sign up for our Bike2it! Challenge and receive a free toolkit!
Do you enjoy having a monthly ride goal with a little friendly competition? Join the SCBC Bike Month Challenge: complete fifteen or thirty rides in May! Sign up at https://www.bikesonoma.org/btwd/
On Bike to Wherever Day, May 20th, Energizer Stations are set up during the morning at cycling destinations throughout the county, offering riders snacks, BTWD 2022 swag bags, and encouragement. It’s a party on two wheels! Check out the interactive map on bikesonoma.org/btwd for the station nearest to your biking destination on Bike to Wherever Day. Celebrate your achievements at our Bike Happy Hour at Cuver Brewing in Windsor from 4-7 p.m.
Major funding and support for Bike Month activities comes from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Measure M, Santa Rosa Cycling Club, Columbia Distributing, Redwood Credit Union, Sonoma County Transportation Authority, Community First Credit Union, Marin Bikes, and a staggering number of local cities, companies, and nonprofit organizations!
For more information, including an interactive map of Energizer Stations, visit bikesonoma.org/btwd or contact Cherie Barnett (707-545-0153 or cherie@bikesonoma.org).
