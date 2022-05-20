Little Matilda Wormwood has a fine mind, a fertile imagination, and a secret power. Unfortunately, her gifts are unappreciated at home and punished at school, where she must face the nasty headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, and her terrifying “Chokey.” Will Matilda prevail and free her school and beloved teacher, Miss Honey, from the tyrannical Trunchbull? The New York Times called Matilda the Musical, “the most satisfying and subversive musical ever to come out of Britain.”
Sonoma County Premiere
Opened May 6 and runs to May 22.
Special youth price: $12 Child (18 and under)
$36 Gen., $34 Sen., $32 Stu.
All ticket prices include a $2 Facility Fee
Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park
BOX OFFICE: 707.588.3400. Tickets Online: www.spreckelsonline.com
Considerations:
While Matilda is a very popular children’s story, it does have some stylized scary bits. And that Miss Trunchbull…well, she’s really mean. Use caution bringing very young or sensitive children.
Please note: This production contains a short strobe light sequence and flashing lights that can go into the audience.
