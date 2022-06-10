According to one patron, Martha’s is her favorite Mexican Style restaurant in Sonoma County. After dining there, it’s easy to see why they said that. Martha’s had all the elements of a great eating experience. Their prices were reasonable, the portions generous, the customer service outstanding, and the décor welcoming and adorable. Located at 305 North Main Street in Sebastopol, CA, this family-owned restaurant has been in business since 1999.
Martha’s has a small store front presence along main street, but the interior is deep and spacious. They can easily serve four dozen or more diners in either their front room or the upstairs back room. Their hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch. Their dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They are closed on Tuesday. Parking is on the street, but we had no problem finding a spot on a side street.
In the front room as you enter, you are presented with table seating and a décor of brightly colored tables and chairs of a Mexican flavor. A large screen television was available but not on during our visit. The walls were brown and beige with polyptych art on the walls. Polyptych means the art is divided into sections. The front room also contains the kitchen and cashier station.
But, if possible, try dining in the backroom, upstairs area. It’s a wonderful oasis, reminiscent of porch dining next to a beautiful garden. Mostly booths, seating two to four customers, the porch is a split level with brown and blue décor. At the rear of the area is the most amazing garden panorama of flowers, greenery, and wildlife statuary.
Martha’s menu, to be expected, is traditional Mexican cuisine. The lunch menu included a variety of enchiladas, fajitas, tostada, quesadilla, and chimichangas. They also appeared on the dinner menu with additional entrees such as a fish delight, Fatboy tamale, taco salad and Martha’s Old Mexico Salad. But they also have more fare than perhaps expected. Steak lovers could order Carne Asada, Bistek a la Mexicana, or Carne Adobada which were different ways of serving New York steaks. There are also chicken, pork, shrimp, and chili dishes to select from.
As you’re seated, they quickly bring you a bowl of nachos with two different sauces and take your beverage order. Wine and beer, Sangrias and Margaritas are available. Also, they have a variety of non-alcoholic beverages to include soft drinks, iced or hot tea, lemonade or milk, and coffee or hot chocolate. Once ordered, your beverages are quickly delivered to you. If you’re ready to order they’ll do so but if not there’s no pressure. If in the mood for an appetizer before you order, they have a Mexican Appetizer Platter for $14.95 where you can try a little bit of everything. Perhaps a Pancho or Quesadilla appetizer? You can even start with Jalapeno Poppers or Fried Calamari.
Our party thoroughly enjoyed our visit. There was absolutely no pressure to eat and run. Our waitstaff easily interacted with us, frequently checked on us, and did everything in their ability to make our meal and visit enjoyable. We all agreed our meals were abundant in portion, pleasing in presentation, and served warm and ready to eat. Some of us even had enough to take home for a second meal. The average cost was approximately $20 per person with tax and tip included. Don’t know if Martha’s the best Mexican place in Sonoma County but it certainly is one of the best we’ve been to and we’re going to include it in our regular rotation.
