The Sonoma County Fair’s Annual Junior Livestock Market Auction has exceeded all expectations with a total auction gross over 1.94 million dollars during the August 4 through August 14 Sonoma County Fair.
Total gross beat the 2021 Youth Market sale which reached over 1.44 million dollars.
The Sonoma County Agricultural Community is the driving force behind the continued success of the Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction with many auction buyers being former participants in the program.
Youth participants in the Junior Livestock Market use their experience to build lifelong work ethic and business acumen that propels them toward becoming constructive Sonoma County supporters.
