Redwood Empire Bonsai Society (REBS) will over a ‘Make Your Own Bonsai class covering bonsai basics to any interested student. The class will be held Saturday September 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class will have a maximum of 8 students and will be held at a private residential bonsai studio in Sebastopol.
Each student will receive a nursery grown tree to design and wire, the book bonsai Pocket Guide: A Beginners Journey and a 2011 REBS membership. All materials will be provided. Senior members of the club will work with students to design and wire a bonsai tree.
The class will require a pre-payment of $75 to ensure enrollment. (Current REBS members $50). Registration is on a first paid, first served basis.
For further information and to register contact Michael Murtaugh at mrmurtaugh@sbcglobal.net.
The class will be repeated on Saturday October 1 at 10 a.m. with a second group of 8 students.
