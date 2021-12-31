Mai Vietnamese Cuisine in Cotati

According to some reviews, Mai Vietnamese Cuisine was said to have the best Vietnamese Pho soup. It was well worth a lunch time visit to obtain confirmation of that claim. A few weeks ago, during a visit to another restaurant in the Apple Valley Plaza, this establishment wasn’t even noticed. Located in Suite J, off in the corner, at 8492 Gravenstein Highway, it’s easy to see why. Don’t make the same mistake. They should be part of your regular rotation for Vietnamese or Asian Cuisine.
The décor inside is pleasant. Shades of green and brown dominate the walls and tables. They have seating for around two dozen patrons with plenty of separation for those concerned about physical distancing during the pandemic. There was hand sanitizer on the tables and the employees were masked. During our visit, most tables were occupied. They also have a few tables outside.
There were green plants along the windows including bamboo arrangements and they had a Christmas tree up in one corner. Up on the wall were various Vietnamese prints. One portrait displayed the Vietnamese national garment called an “ao dai.” It was beautiful. Also included were various musical instruments of the Vietnamese culture. Soothing piano music was playing in the background. So, the space was easy on the eyes and ears, facilitating pleasant conversation in a relaxing atmosphere.
Appetizers came with both meat and vegetarian choices. A variety of rolls, prawns, wonton, and a sizzling crepe. The rolls ranged from $8.95 to $9.50. The portions were enough to serve a party of two or three people. The crepe was a bit pricey at $15.50 but it comes with a choice of two meats and could easily be an entrée selection. A variety of salads could be ordered with various blends of papaya, daikon, cucumber, mango, tofu, and chicken curry toppings.
Entrée selections were as expected for this type of cuisine. Very vegetarian friendly, over a half dozen plates at $13.95 were available. These included Vermicelli, Chow Mein, Chow Fun, Rice and Noodle Soup options. Eight types of Beef Rice Noodle (Pho) Soups were on the menu. You had your choice of a medium or large serving with the large serving only costing a dollar more at $14.95. You also had Chicken soups available with egg or rice noodles. Variety was also seen in their ten vermicelli plates, nine BBQ rice plates, and a dozen stir fried rice plates. Six dessert dishes were also available for those so inclined.
The service was good. You were warmly greeted when you walked in and promptly seated. Water with lime and apple slices were quickly served and refilled often. The wait staff were courteous and attentive. The prices were comparable to other restaurants with this type of cuisine and the portions were generous. The food was excellent including the Pho soup that was boasted about in the reviews online. There was absolutely no pressure to eat and run. It was obvious their aim was to please. Upon departure they wished you well and thanked you for your visit.
Without a doubt, Mai’s Vietnamese will be added to my rotation of places to dine and socialize with my friends in the future. All the elements are there for a pleasant luncheon or dinner experience. Their hours are 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. for lunch; and 4:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. for dinner, Tuesday through Sunday. They are closed on Monday’s. You can also order online at: https://maivietnamesecotati.com. They have delivery services available through Grub Hub and Door Dash.
