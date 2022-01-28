A delightful piece of Britcom silliness, Fisherman’s Friends, loosely based on the incredible rise of the Cornish sea-shanty group, will be presented this week by the Sonoma Film Institute.
A feel-good film based on a true story, Fisherman Friends (2019), is about a band of singing Cornish fisherman and lifeboatmen who are discovered by a London music executive who is able to snag them a contract with a major record label.
The real-life “buoy” band scored a top-ten single and an appearance at the famed Glastonbury Festival. The film weaves threads of the real Fisherman’s Friends’ journey with a rom-com element and the timeless lesson that fame and fortune do not guarantee a happy life.
Fisherman’s Friends will be shown Friday, January 28 at 7 p.m. All screenings are in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, on the Sonoma State University camps in Rohnert Park. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all Sonoma State University lots.
For more information, or to receive a complete schedule of SFI events, visit www.sonoma.edu/sfi or call 707-662-2606.
