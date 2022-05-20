Sena Griffith of Cotati, CA graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus in San Jose, Ca. on March 25, 2022.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa, San Jose, Ca. and Port Orange, Fl.
Jared Zang of Rohnert Park received the Richard A. (Babe) Tysseling Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year from Central College for a high commitment to academic achievement. Zang is a member of the class of 2022 at Central in Pella, Iowa.
The Scholarship Celebration also recognized the generous alumni, parents, friends, faculty, and staff who support scholarships for Central students. A video was shown during the dinner highlighting Central’s newest endowed scholarship. It may be accessed at central.edu/perkins-scholarship.
