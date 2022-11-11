Local veterans have partnered with the Redwood Empire Food Bank and City Council Member Natalie Rogers to host “Operation End Hunger”—a food drive for our neighbors facing food insecurity.
Veterans and civilians are being asked to collect food donations and bring them to The Bridge Church, 301 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa, on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Food drive food is the best quality food we receive because it is hand-picked by our community members for those in need,” said Erika Carstensen, Supply Chain Manager at the Redwood Empire Food Bank. “When food is being donated from your pantry, at one point in time, that food was chosen to feed your family and is now being given to a family in need.”
There’s a friendly competition between the military branches as well. Each branch will have their own donation bin to see who will collect the most donations.
The Redwood Empire Food Bank’s most needed food items are:
- Canned tuna
- Canned chicken
- Peanut butter
- Rice
- Pasta
- Oats
- Dry beans
- Low sugar cereal
Please, no glass, perishable items, open items, homemade items, or items past their “use before” date.
For more information call Shana Davis at 707-523-7900, ext. 143.
About the Redwood Empire Food Bank
The Redwood Empire Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization serving Northern California. Since 1987, the Redwood Empire Food Bank has provided food and nourishment to those facing hunger—serving more than 100,000 children, families and seniors in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte Counties. With over 300 direct service distributions, and 150 partnerships with other hunger-relief organizations, all residents facing food insecurity have access to more than 450 weekly and monthly distribution sites across the five counties.
Visit refb.org to learn more.
