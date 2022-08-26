Students who participated in Imagine Learning summer learning programs win back-to-school supplies.
Imagine Learning students sharpened their literacy and math skills this summer by participating in the Imagine Math Splash Student Challenge, the Imagine Language & Literacy Fill Your Backpack with Adventure, and the MyPath Summer Student Spotlight contest. Fifteen winners were chosen at random from those who completed the contest requirements. Student winners were awarded a solar-powered backpack filled with school supplies, just in time for back-to-school.
Summer and extended learning programs are opportunities for students to work on grade-level skills, receive targeted intervention, and accelerate their learning. The goal of summertime contests promoting usage of Imagine Learning programs is to address unfinished learning and help students rise to grade-level expectations while participating in fun, educational competitions. Eligible students entered the product competitions once they reached a minimum usage benchmark of either time on the program or lessons passed.
Student winner hailed from the following school
• District Virtual Learning Academy, Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, CA
About Imagine Learning
Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 15 million students and partners with more than half the school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning’s flagship products include Imagine Edgenuity®, online courseware and virtual school services solutions; supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, mathematics, robotics, and coding; and high-quality, digital-first core curriculum, including Illustrative Mathematics®, EL Education®, and Odell Education®—all on the Imagine Learning Classroom—and Twig Science®. Read more about Imagine Learning’s digital solutions at imaginelearning.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.