The PG&E Corporation Foundation (Foundation) is inviting applications to the annual Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. This year, responding to a trend in applications from students admitted to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), eligibility is expanding to students planning to attend HBCUs anywhere in the United States, as well as California colleges and universities.
The Foundation will provide funding for a total of $250,000 to students pursuing a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) disciplines. The program will award 20 scholarships of $10,000 each and 20 awards of $2,500 each.
Deadline and criteria
Deadline to apply is June 3, 2022. Awards will be announced in August.
Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need. Qualifying degrees in STEM disciplines include engineering, computer science/information systems, cybersecurity, and environmental sciences.
Applications are open to:
• High school seniors or graduates
• Students who have received a GED certification
• Current undergraduate students
• Non-traditional students or military veterans returning to school or pursuing their first undergraduate degree
To qualify, applicants must live or be a dependent of a resident in PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California; plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2022-2023 academic year; and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California.
PG&E Employee Resource Group Scholarships
In addition to the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, PG&E’s 10 employee resource groups (ERGs) and two engineering networking groups (ENGs) award scholarships to help offset the cost of higher education. The funds are raised totally through employee donations, employee fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company’s employee giving program. Since 1989, more than $5 million ERG scholarships have been received by thousands of recipients. Applications are taken in December.
