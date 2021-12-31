Matthew Johnson named to Dean's List at University of Maryland Global Campus
Matthew Johnson of Rohnert Park was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Sena Griffith named to Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic
Sena Griffith of Cotati, CA has been named to the summer 2021 quarter Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's West campus in San Jose, California.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.
Santa Rosa resident earns academic honors from Florida Tech
Edward Jicha of Santa Rosa (95404) has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Florida Institute of Technology.
To be included on the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.
