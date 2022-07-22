Andrew Akre of Rohnert Park was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the Spring 2022 Semester. Akre is in the computer engineering technology program.
Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.
Mikey Wilson of Rohnert Park was among more than 3,700 students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement May 14-15, 2022.
Wilson graduated with a B.S. in Engineering degree, majoring in Electrical Engineering.
The University of Hartford is pleased to announce Liliana Alva of Cotati has been named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2022.
