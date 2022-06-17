Rancho Cotate Alumnus and Chairperson of the Elk Grove Diversity and Inclusion Commission Jessica Carter was recognized for the proclamation she authored for Juneteenth in 2021. She presented it to the council in a virtual meeting at that time. It was adopted by the council recognizing June 19th as Juneteenth in the City of Elk Grove. She, along with other members of the commission, were also recognized for authoring the 2022 proclamation recognizing June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month including the Progress Pride flag being flown at Elk Grove City Hall each June 1st through June 15th. From left to right are Elk Grove City Council Member Kevin Spease, Council Member Stephanie Nguyen, Commission Member Jace Huggins, Mayor Bobbie Sing-Allen, Commission Member Michael Thomas, Commission Chair Jessica Carter, Commission Vice-Chair Tina Lee-Vogt, Council Member Darren Suen and Council Member Patrick Hume.
Local Rancho alumnus Jessica Carter recognized for the Juneteenth proclamation
