Fundemonium owner, Steven Elliott has been selected to become the President of the National Retail Hobby Stores Association, Inc. (NRHSA). Elliott has served on the Board of Directors for NRHSA for two years, participated on the Communications and Education Committees, and is the current Chairman of the Membership Committee.
As President, Elliott’s agenda is to help independent brick and mortar hobby store owners strengthen their business and entrepreneurial skills while elevating awareness of local hobby stores with the public. He believes the best approach is for NRHSA to become more of a professional business organization and a premium brand that represents the best of the best of hobby retail. To do that, NRHSA will aggressively promote its members to the public and set high standards to qualify for membership. NRHSA members will commit to meeting standards for premium facilities, premium service, and professional business operations.
Steven and Jean Elliott opened their business in 2004 at their first location in Petaluma. In 2014 they relocated Fundemonium to Rohnert Park and doubled its size. Fundemonium is a place to shop for toys, hobbies, and games; to engage in family friendly creative activities; and to host exciting kids’ parties. Elliott refers to Fundemonium as a Joy Store.
NRHSA was founded over 30 years ago as a national organization to unite hobby retailers to present one voice, one consistent message to the rest of the industry and the public. NRHSA is a source of leadership that provides understanding, counseling, and guidance local independent hobby retailers. Additional information can be found at: FundemoniumToys.com and Facebook.com/Fundemonium.
