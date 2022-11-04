DesignIt Prototype, a Rohnert Park-based engineering and machine shop, has once again stepped up to support Technology High School students, this time in a physics class. Larry Childs, the owner, and Bob Lopes, General Manager, recently donated a dozen spring-powered projectile launchers to help students learn about projectile motion.
Designed in collaboration with the physics teacher, Greg Weaver, the launchers were machined by DesignIt Prototype and assembled by students at Tech High. Once assembled, the students in the physics classes used their knowledge of projectile motion to predict the trajectory of marbles fired from the launchers. One of the most important design requirements of the launchers is that they produce repeatable results, and those expectations were exceeded. Students found that using these new launchers produced much more reliable results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.