Donations will benefit the Redwood Empire Food Bank
Dr. Venus Ann Maher, a chiropractic physician, whose clinic is located at 101 Golf Course Dr. C5 in the Double Tree Plaza in Rohnert Park will be providing certain services free of charge during September. As part of Doctors with a Heart, new patients will receive a free history, examination and first treatment when they schedule any time in the month of September.
Dr. Maher has been providing service to Sonoma County for over 33 years. While all adjustments are free for Doctors with a Heart, optional monetary donations will be accepted for the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Their services help hungry families throughout Sonoma County. Doctors with a Heart members give free health care to the community, during regular business hours, on selected days. Services are by appointment only. Appointments for Doctors with a Heart may be made by calling (707) 792-0202. Visit our website at www.maherchiro.com.
For more information on the Redwood Empire Food Bank call (707) 523-7900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.