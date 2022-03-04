Esmeralda Cisneros of Century 21 Epic located at 6601 Commerce Blvd., in Rohnert Park, received the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award. Each recipient will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.
The Centurion Award is presented to Century 21 offices that achieve or surpass sales production of $2,572 or 437 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. The awards go to Century 21 Bundesen, a full-service brokerage located at 616-612 Petaluma S. in Petaluma and Century 21 Epic, a full-service brokerage located at 6601 located at 6601 Commerce Blvd. in Rohnert Park.
Agents that receive the president’s producer award for commitment to quality service and productivity are Bill Gabbert, Steve Thielson, and Tony Lander from the Bundesen, located in Petaluma. Carole McMahon, sales associate with Century 21. Epic located in Rohnert Park also received the award.
The recipient of 2021 Grand Centurion producer award goes to Denise Lucchesi who is recognized nationally for outstanding sales production.
