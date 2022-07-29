Local artist brings some color to Penngrove’s Main St.

When Penngrove residents drive down Main Street, they no longer see an old retaining wall filled with graffiti and now have a colorful work of art to admire, thanks to some local fourth graders and an artist from Petaluma.
Petaluma native and mural artist Maxfield Bala, 28, completed a mural at the end of June on an 8- by 20-foot retaining wall at Old Redwood Highway and Main Street that features wild flora and fauna native to Southern Sonoma County.
It all started last December when students from Jenny Hlebakos’ fourth-grade class at Penngrove Elementary noticed graffiti on the old retaining wall. Hlebakos’ students were studying the art of the persuasive essay at the time, and each student crafted an essay designating why they wanted to create a mural and attached illustrations of their design visions.
They sent the packages to Sonoma County District Supervisor David Rabbitt’s office, who directed them to Johannes Hoevertsz, the Transportation and Public Works Director, who approved the project and said it would be funded through the Transportation Public Works Road fund.
“I’m excited that Penngrove Elementary student art will be on full display on this retaining wall and will serve as an important pilot project to other areas of our county,” Rabbitt said in a statement from his office. “I am appreciative of supportive staff work at Transportation Public Works that will make this project a reality and the imagination and care from our local students and Ms. Hlebakos that went into developing this creative solution.”
The students then selected Bala as the artist based on his bid, and he met with each student individually to hear their ideas for the final artwork. Bala came up with three designs, and the entire student body voted and selected the final image that can be seen on Main Street today, which prominently features a mountain lion.
“As a muralist, I always love the ability to be able to create art for the public and enhance communities. So, when they contacted me about it, it sounded like a great way of being able to help enhance the Penngrove community, add a little bit of light and colors in a mural and ultimately help fulfill the mission of this class of fourth-grade students through their vision of creating a mural and helping the community,” Bala said.
Bala grew up in Petaluma primarily and began creating art at an early age while working in his parents’ design company. He has been painting murals for 10 years all over Sonoma County and beyond, including at Penngrove Elementary. You can find his work throughout the Bay Area or even in Cancun, Mexico, or Pennsylvania. He is currently in Idaho finishing a project.
“I really loved the idea of taking the work that I was doing, which was this really fine line illustration, and expanding upon it and taking the artwork that I was creating out of the galleries, putting it out to the public, for all to enjoy. And I really just kind of fell in love with painting at large scales and enhancing communities,” said Bala, who in 2015 launched Bala Creative, a San Francisco-based art and design company.
