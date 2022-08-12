The city council met for less than 90 minutes for their first meeting in August on Tuesday night. It was a night of presentations without any hot action items to be decided. Besides the consent agenda, the only vote taken was to designate a voting delegate for the League of California Cities Annual Conference. Both Mayor Jackie Elward and Vice Mayor Samantha Rodriguez will be attending the conference in Long Beach, CA – September 7-9, 2022. Elward will be the voting delegate and Rodriguez will be the alternate.
There was a discussion and request for direction regarding the Local Road Safety Plan (LRSP) Draft. This is a “comprehensive plan that identifies, analyzes, and prioritizes roadway safety improvements to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on all public roads.” Rohnert Park received a grant in 2020 to create this plan. They contracted with GHD, Inc to develop it for the city. This is a relatively new document but Caltrans “is starting to require” it “with grant applications.” It is nearing completion, and this presentation was an opportunity for the council to provide input before the final is presented for adoption.
Attached to the agenda item was a 92-page report describing what an LRSP is, how it was developed, a summary of proposed measures (recommendations) and a Final Draft Document of the plan dated June 27, 2022. Using collision data analysis from 2015-2020, public input and city feedback, the contractor identified priority locations and then recommended countermeasures to make them safer. For example, Commerce Boulevard at Rohnert Park Expressway was identified as a high collision location. Many of the 1,406 total collisions over the study period occurred at this location. The recommended counter measure was to convert this intersection to a roundabout.
During the study period there were 3 fatalities and 36 severe injuries. Rear end and Broadside collisions were the most common type, followed by sideswipe and hitting an object. There were 69 head on collisions, 12 overturned vehicles, 55 vehicle-pedestrian collisions and 66 bicycle collisions. Council member Gerard Giudice was particularly concerned about the pedestrian collisions along Snyder Lane. He said the data was “really shocking to me.” Snyder Ln. is a main North/South corridor and runs by both Lawrence Jones Middle School and Rancho Cotate High School. Other roadways with frequent pedestrian or bicycle collisions included Golf Course Dr., Southwest Blvd, and Rohnert Park Expressway.
Each council member provided the contractor and city staff with specific areas of the city to be looked at based on comments they’ve received from residents. The contractor will now incorporate their input and return with a final plan to be adopted by the city council. The plan will be updated at least every five years but is a living document and can be updated as needed. Once adopted, the plan will help the city compete for additional state and federal grants to make improvements to the roadways, bike lanes, and pedestrian crossings within the city.
In other council news, Elward presented a “Certificate of Recognition” to the “Lime Foundation” for their support of the NextGen Trades Academy. Founder Letitia Hanke accepted the certificate. The foundation “seeks to harness each individual’s potential by providing vital skills for the construction trades; in music, the performing arts and technology; and for the health of senior citizens” according to their website. The NextGen Trades Academy prepares students who may not have the opportunity or the desire to go to college, to learn the construction trades. Started in partnership with Rancho Cotate High School in 2017, they’ve had 98 students enroll, 74 graduate, with 74 percent of graduates getting jobs in the local construction trades.
Another presentation was by Amy Appleton, Founder and Executive Director of the Shared Housing and Resource Exchange (SHARE) Services in Rohnert Park. Established in 2014, this program helps a range of people, find, and keep affordable housing. This includes “Nearly or Newly or Long Time Homeless.” The focus is to use existing housing for either placement in “Home Sharing” or to establish “Community/Shared Housing.” Home Sharing is matching homeowners and renters “who are currently stressed financially, experiencing life transitions, looking for companionship, or needing basic assistance.” These living arrangements are between two or more unrelated people, with one of them at least 60 years of age or older “who agree to share a home or apartment for their mutual benefit” according to the SHARE website at: sharesonomacounty.org.
