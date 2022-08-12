License reader solves mystery

A Cotati Police Officer was patrolling the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in the City of Cotati on August 9. The officer was alerted by his patrol car Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system that a stolen vehicle was parked in the Lowe’s parking lot.
The officer confirmed that the ALPR car mounted cameras captured the license plate of a stolen Toyota Tacoma Truck reported to the Santa Rosa Police Department. The stolen truck was described as white in color. However, when the officer viewed the truck, it had been “spray painted” black. The truck was unoccupied at which time Cotati Officers conducted surveillance from a distance.
A man later identified as Chickering exited Lowe’s and got into the truck. Officers immediately apprehended Chickering who had black paint on his hands. The truck’s key operated ignition had been damaged. Chickering claimed he purchased the truck for $1500 (fifteen hundred dollars) from a person he could not identify.
Chickering had a local outstanding arrest warrant for reckless driving, he was arrested and booked in jail for the warrant and Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
The Cotati Police Department procured ALPR’s through the State Homeland Security Grant Program. ALPR technology is an excellent tool for solving current and future crimes and identifying threats by recording license plates while on patrol.
Arrested: Kaelob Deen Chickering, a 21 year old Santa Rosa resident
