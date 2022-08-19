Did you know that 16.6 percent of Sonoma County residents were born in another country—according to the U.S. Census Bureau? The Sonoma County Library is highlighting immigration stories and experiences. The library is hosting two events featuring authors discussing writing immigrant experience stories and putting out a call for submissions to the public for stories about their immigrant experiences, due by September 30. These stories will be included in an upcoming anthology.
“When we tell our stories, we make connections and when we make connections, we break down those walls that separate us from one another,” said Author Francisco Jiménez, an upcoming speaker at one of the author talks.
Join the library for two free upcoming events with authors sharing immigrant experience stories:
• August 27—10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Virtual Author Talk with Francisco Jiménez on his experience growing up in a family of migrant workers. He will describe his process used in writing his memoir series—“The Circuit,” “Breaking Through,” Reaching Out” and Taking Hold”—and explain why he writes.
Register at https://bit.ly/FranciscoTalk.
• September 3—1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
In-person Author Talk and Writing Workshop with Reyna Grande on writing your stories. An immigrant herself, Reyna Grande is the author of the memoirs “The Distance Between Us” and “A Dream Called Home,” and the novels “Across a Hundred Mountains,” “Dancing with Butterflies” and “A Ballad of Love and Glory.”
Location: Central Santa Rosa Library Forum Room, 211 E Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Register at https://bit.ly/ReynaTalk.
Grande said, “Have you been wanting to write about your immigrant experiences? Then this is the workshop for you! Through in-class writing activities, group readings, and a discussion on craft, you will get a chance to write the stories you need to tell. Come prepared to write, share and celebrate!”
The author talk events are made possible thanks to a California Humanities Grant.
The California Humanities Library Innovation Lab in partnership with the Sonoma County Library Adult Literacy Program are also creating an anthology entitled “Arrivals and Departures.” This collection will feature stories of immigrants throughout Sonoma County and highlight their experience in their own words.
Share your story about leaving your home country and seeking your future in the United States. Submissions are accepted in written and oral form and are due by September 30. Visit sonomalibrary.org/arrivals-departures to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.