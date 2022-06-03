Join the Sonoma County Library’s Summer Reading Challenge for exploration, learning and fun. The Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 6 to August 13 and participants of all ages are challenged to read 20 minutes each day. The library’s summer reading offerings include the reading challenge, a community scavenger hunt and virtual and in-person events.
Sign up for the challenge and track your reading online at sonomalibrary.beanstack.org, with the Beanstack Tracker app or by visiting your local library branch for paper logs.
“Sonoma County Library’s Summer Reading Challenge celebrates learning—your way. Read something that sparks your curiosity for at least 20 minutes a day. Reading together is a great way to connect with family and friends,” said Aleta Dimas, Adult Services Administrator at the Sonoma County Library. “Join us by reading wherever, however, and whatever you enjoy, to foster a lifetime of learning!”
Children who don’t read during the summer can lose up to two months of learning by the time they return to school in the fall, a concept known as the “summer slide.” Reading programs work to prevent this loss of information.
eBooks, audiobooks, eAudiobooks, physical books, graphic novels and even books read out loud by a loved one, all reading counts. Record your minutes regularly to be eligible for weekly raffle prizes. Plus, earn free books when you read for eight hours and again at 16 hours. Reading time must be recorded via Beanstack—or turned in by paper log—by August 13 to be eligible for the grand prize raffle.
Visit sonomalibrary.org/summerreading2022 to learn more about the library’s Summer Reading Challenge, and go to sonomalibrary.org/scavengerhunt to join the library’s family-friendly community scavenger hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.