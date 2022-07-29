The Sonoma County Library believes that kids shouldn’t have all the fun during the summer months, which is why the library’s Summer Reading Challenge offers events and activities for all ages, including adults. The library is hosting free programs for adults at library branches across Sonoma County this summer. The Summer Reading Challenge runs through August 13 and is open to all, and those who participate can earn free books and win prizes.
“We are excited to offer a variety of educational and entertaining events this summer, including jazz concerts, gardening workshops and emergency preparedness seminars. The library is open for you to learn and explore,” said Aleta Dimas, Adult Services Administrator at the Sonoma County Library.
Community members can choose from both in-person and online events, including musical performances and virtual talks with bestselling authors. Patrons can enjoy live music at their local branch, such as jazz and pop tunes with the Dave Rocha Jazz trio, traditional Cuban and current Latin songs with Afro-Cuban trio Sabor De Mi Cuba, and Portuguese fado music with singer Ramana Vieria—or all of the above. Adults can also learn about composting with the UC Master Gardeners and how to prepare a go-bag with the library’s Sonoma Ready Series, brought to you in partnership with the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management.
As a part of the Summer Reading Challenge, the library is also offering various events and activities for children, tweens, and teens. View the full Summer Reading Challenge schedule at sonomalibrary.org/events.
The Summer Reading Challenge is a celebration of learning—your way. Read something that sparks your curiosity for at least 20 minutes a day. To learn more about the Summer Reading Challenge, visit sonomalibrary.org/summerreading2022. Library cardholders can register for the program at sonomalibrary.beanstack.org, with the Beanstack Tracker app or a local library branch. All Summer Reading Challenge events are free and open to all. Select events require pre-registration by visiting sonomalibrary.org/events or a local branch.
