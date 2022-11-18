We know you want to make the holidays an exciting time for your child(ren), and we are here to help! The Cotati Recreation Dept. has made arrangements with the elves at the North Pole to accept mail for delivery to Santa. Have your kiddos write a letter to Santa and they will get a letter from him in return!
Guardian Info: On a separate piece of paper, please legibly provide child's first and last name, age, what they want from Santa. *This is helpful if it’s hard to read your child’s writing. Items to deliver to the Letters to Santa Mailbox (located at Cotati City Hall on the front stoop): • Child’s letter to Santa • Guardian information • A self-addressed, stamped envelope so that a response may be mailed If you’d like to mail in your letter, you can reach us at: Santa Claus c/o Cotati Recreation Dept. 201 West Sierra Ave. Cotati, CA 94931 The deadline is December 6, 2022. For more information, please email awilson@cotaticity.org or call 707-665-4222. Since Santa is so busy, any letters received after Dec. 6 will not get a response.
