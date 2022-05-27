Leadership RP Graduates Second Cohort

A graduation ceremony for Class 2021-2022 was held at the Rohnert Park Community Center on Friday night May 13. Twenty community members received their Achievement Award “for successful completion of the collaborative, results-oriented Leadership Rohnert Park program.” The eight-month program that started last September is put on by a partnership between CORO Northern California and the City of Rohnert Park. Full disclosure, I was a participant in this year’s program.
The program required participants to commit to one full day session plus one short online session each month. Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz was the primary contact and representative of the city. Cliff Yee, Senior Director of Training for CORO of Northern California was the guide and facilitator for the program. One unique aspect of this program is that there was no monetary cost for the participants as the program is funded by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.
“Leadership Rohnert Park is the opportunity for you to develop the knowledge, skills, confidence, and network to become a community leader in Rohnert Park. Or, if you’re already a leader, Leadership Rohnert Park will help you ‘up your game’ to be more effective” as per the city’s website. Many of the graduates would agree. One participant, Monica Padilla said that CORO “was big on giving and receiving feedback to help us grow our inner and outer selves.” She especially liked the peer consulting tool which was “a great technique to learn how to remove ourselves from a situation in order to solve it and move forward in solution.”
CORO is a national organization “dedicated to leadership development.” The city’s website says “CORO leadership programs bring diverse people together to examine issues and create a stronger, more resilient civic infrastructure. Using experiential learning, they equip participants with skills, knowledge, and networks to collaborate and accelerate positive change wherever they are.
Many sessions had a guest speaker to focus on a community issue, usually an introduction of new tools for the participants tool kit, and small group exercises or discussions pertaining to the issue of the session. The class also went through the process of pitching a community project, using their new tools to select a project, and putting that project together.
From the first to the last session, the participants were challenged in a variety of ways. They learned very quickly that success required collaboration, negotiation, and communication. Guest speakers addressed real issues in Rohnert Park. These included the City Manager Darrin Jenkins, Don Schwartz, and members of their staff. The class looked at issues of Housing, Health & Human Services, Transportation, and Public Safety in Rohnert Park. They also had the opportunity to interact with Elece Humpel, Executive Director of Petaluma People Service Center and Dr. Mayra Perez, Superintendent of the Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District. They also visited an affordable housing complex in the University District.
At the graduation, they unveiled their chosen project which is called #EngageRP. The class worked with EmpowerSF to create a written program (or tool kit) that serves as guidance for all of Rohnert Park on how to prepare now, before the next disaster occurs. The vision was that residents will be inspired to take active steps to prepare and protect themselves, their families, or their organization to create a culture of resiliency. The means to that end is by holding a “Neighborfest” or block party so that neighbor to neighbor you support building a structure of community members supporting each other during an emergency. The tool kit helps you plan, prepare, and execute those events.
Although the formal class is over, the class project goes on. The class intends to organize a “Neighborfest” later this year to pilot test the tool kit, revise or add as necessary, and then provide the tool kit on the city’s website for others to use. They are committed to help other neighbors plan their own “Neighborfest” and hope that these events will be come common place in all sections of the city.
Leadership RP’s goal of creating future leaders of our community has paid off dividends. The initial class had graduates who are now on the city council, serving on various city and county commissions or advisory boards. Others are serving the community through non-profit programs or events. This year’s participants already include a member serving on the Planning Commission and an announced candidate for the school board. According to Schwartz, the next program will be in 2023-2024 and they intend to expand it to include Cotati. Whenever that program is announced, you are encouraged to apply. It’s a great program especially for anyone who wants to make an impact on our community and make a difference in the future.
