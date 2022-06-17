Mayor Mark Landman started off Tuesday’s Cotati City Council meeting by leading his colleagues in a proclamation to recognize Juneteenth and ended the meeting saying this will be his final term on the council and encouraged new leaders to step up and run for office.
“This job isn’t easy,” Landman said. “I encourage new members to step up and run. I am willing to endorse candidates. After happily serving the council for 15 years I will be stepping down after this term is over.”
The night started off with a special joint session which included the Cotati City Council and the successor agency to the former Cotati Community Redevelopment Agency. Noah Housh, Director of Community Development started the meeting off with a presentation then the council went right into the main meeting of the night which was the Cotati City Council meeting.
This meeting focused more on the basic topics, like the upcoming elections in November, to replace Landman, water, housing and the city managers report.
The city council adopted a resolution calling a general municipal election for the election of municipal officers to be held on November 8, 2022. Also in this resolution was a request for the Board of Supervisors of Sonoma County to consolidate said election.
Next up on the agenda was the three presentations the council listened too. The first was the Cotati Station Apartments Project. This project was recommended by the council to the planning commission and the Community Development Department that the city council adopt a resolution to approve the requested Design Review and Density Bonus for the Cotati Station Apartment project. This would be a mixed-use project consisting of 98 apartment units and 5,500 square feet of commercial square footage on 2.48 acres in the Santero Way Specific Plan area.
As with most housing related manners, the council had discussions and decided to approve the resolution. The council has been quick to approve anything housing related, since finding affordable housing is getting much more difficult these days. The work done by the council in providing residents with affordable housing is very good.
Next up was an adoption of updated water and sewer rates. It is recommended that the council holds a public hearing on proposed water and sewer rates, and if no protests occur, then adopt a resolution approving the proposed rates and superseding the existing rates. This was another lengthy discussion by the council, and it remains to be seen when this item will appear on the agenda.
Finally, the council was being asked to review the draft 6th cycle housing opportunity site map and provide input on the specific sites proposed for removal and inclusion on the map as housing opportunities.
Some key things to note about 6th cycle housing projects are related to the number of units. In cycle 5 there was a total of 137 units in the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), while in Cycle 6 the city expects to have 267 units and the 6th cycle will necessitate rezoning in targeted areas, while also taking some existing opportunity sites through the re-use criteria and process. This was another lengthy presentation for the council to read and discuss.
Then City Manager Damian O’Bid had his normal speech. With Covid cases on the rise again, O’Bid said access to free Covid testing is still available. He also added in a fun nugget about Kids Day, which is July 9th. Those who have any question can contact Katherine Duran. Of course, the entirety of O’Bid’s presentation will be posted on the City of Cotati Facebook page for those who want more information.
