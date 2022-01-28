Kyoto restaurant in Rohnert Park

Located at 5 Padre Parkway, next to the Wells Fargo Bank just east of Commerce Boulevard and off Rohnert Park Expressway in Rohnert Park, this restaurant features Japanese cuisine. Their hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for lunch. For dinner service they are open 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and until 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. They are closed on Mondays.
You can make reservations by calling them at (877) 585-1085. Reservations are strongly recommended especially now during the pandemic so that they can prepare for your visit such as setting up tables for your party to maintain physical separation. They also do a steady take-out service, and they don’t want you standing in line waiting for a table. They also appear to be short staffed with just one server acting as hostess, wait staff and cashier for dine-in and take-out customers. Only one cook appeared to be working.
During our visit, seating was available for around two dozen with eighteen diners present. The tables comfortably sat four patrons each and were combined to accommodate parties of five, six or more. Tan wooden chairs surrounded the tables and blended in with a general tan, brown, grey, and pink décor on the walls and bar area. It was typical Japanese prints and figurines amongst the decorations on the walls. There was also a small pond inside as you entered. They did still have up several Christmas items and what appeared to be small teddy bears along the beams. The lighting was soft but sufficient, the noise level was low, allowing a pleasant dining experience.
Although only one person was working the floor, as busy as she was, the service was good. The wait staff was in constant motion taking orders, serving meals, taking payments, and dealing with take-out orders. She still found time to check in with you to ensure everything about your meal was satisfactory. Our orders were delivered quickly, and the portions were generous. The menu had a wide variety of dishes to consider, ranging from sushi options to traditional Japanese combinations and entrees. The prices seemed reasonable.
You can view their menu at: Menu — Kyoto Restaurant (kyotorohnertpark.com). Their sushi choices are extensive and are available during all business hours. Prices generally are between $4 and $8 unless you order something like Sea Urchin or a Spider Roll. They also have specialty rolls that come with 8-10 pieces. Those prices range between $15 to $17. For non-sushi fans, many entrees are available. For example, on their lunch menu they have Chicken, Beef, and Salmon Teriyaki between $9-$11. They also have a Prawn & Vegetable and a Seafood Combo Tempura plate between $11-$12. A vegetarian could perhaps choose their Kyoto Vegetable combination which is a stir fry with deep fried tofu and mixed vegetables. Lunch entrees are served with miso soup and rice. Other choices include Bento combinations and Udon Noodles.
Our visit was during the dinner hours. The menu was very similar to the lunch menu; however, entrée prices were a bit higher. Dinner entrees were served with miso soup, a cucumber salad, and rice. So, you could order Chicken, Beef, or Salmon Teriyaki but you also had a Pork Teriyaki choice. Each was $13.95. They had several Butteryaki dishes with the seafood choice of prawns, scallops, and salmon being the most expensive at $18.95. Combination meals ranged from $20 to $25. For example, the Tempura and Chicken Teriyaki plate was only $19.95. It included three pieces of shrimp tempura, with a mix of vegetable tempura such as green beans, zucchini, cauliflower, and broccoli in addition to grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce.
Soup style dishes, served with cucumber salad, such as Udon and Chicken, Beef, or Combination Sukiyaki were available from $15-$18. Cold and hot appetizers are available during all business hours. On the cold side you could chose Edamame, an Oyster Special, Pickled Garlic, Tsukemono, or two types of salads. For hot choices there were deep fried tofu, chicken, and shrimp pot stickers, skewered grilled prawns, chicken, or beef. Soft shell crab, spicy squid legs, or grilled yellow tail jaw and mackerel were also listed.
In Sonoma County we are fortunate to have many dining options to choose from. If you enjoy Japanese cuisine, Kyoto’s is certainly a good option to try.
