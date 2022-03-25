When we do an adoption at the shelter, part of the process includes a little information exchange. Of course, you want to know about the health of the animal and what shots and treatments he received and still needs. Of course, you want to know as much of the history of the animal as we have available (not much if the animal was a stray but more if she was an owner surrender) and it’s helpful to pass along the animal’s likes and dislikes.
We also like to help you think through the coming home process and the adjustment period that the animal is going to go through. As I mentioned last week, it’s a stressful period, for everyone! So many people adopt after losing a long-term fur-member of the family. That dog or cat may have been rambunctious and naughty as a puppy or kitten, but it was so many years ago that it’s pretty much forgotten. For a long time, you have lived with a fairly calm, older pet that was totally in sync with your household routine. And now you’re starting from ground zero. You’re probably in for a shock – unless you’re prepared.
And that’s part of our job. To remind you of all the little things you’ve filed far away in the recesses of your brain. Remember how pups like to chew on electrical cords? How are you going to protect yours? Remember all the plants your kitten chewed and dug up? How are you going to prevent that from happening? I can’t tell you the number of people who bring home a new dog, put out a bed for him and then go in their bedroom to sleep. Only to wake up to…I’ll let you fill in the blank, just know that if it could happen, it has happened (chewed up sofas, destroyed crystal dishes and knick knacks, plants tipped over, bathroom accidents… need I continue?). So, one of my favorite questions to ask is “what will you do with the pet for the night?” Partners look at each other with a blank look and start discussing the possibilities – should he sleep in the garage? The laundry room? Do they have a crate? Lock her in their bedroom? But what about the cat? And so on. It’s a really important discussion to have and can set the stage for a successful introduction into the home…or a quick return to the shelter.
Management is all about setting your pet up for success by not just hoping that things work but ensuring that they do. Your new dog can’t eat your shoes if he’s in a crate, right? So, you’re both happy to see each other in the morning instead of opening your eyes with dread of what you might find. Containment simply takes that dread out of the equation. There are several options for confining your new pet and it can depend on the layout of your home, the age of the pet adopted, how much training they’ve already had and your finances. Remember, if your puppy chews up something or has an accident in the home, it’s really your fault for not paying attention and allowing it to happen. The need to chew, especially while teething, and to go to the bathroom, is strong and natural. It’s up to us to help them make good choices!
Forms of containment include, (from most restrictive to least), a crate (which is humane as long as it’s not overused or used as a form of punishment), tie-downs and leashes, and baby gates and doors. Nothing says that even when your pet has earned some freedom in the home that they need full access to every part of the house. No reason not to keep a few doors shut and a couple rooms off limits! By slowly introducing more space you are helping your dog to gradually understand that all of this space is considered “inside” and the place to do their business, is “outside.” Otherwise, the dining room or guest bedroom could seem far enough away from the main hub of the home to be considered “away.” Depending on the age of your pup and her ability to hold urine that process could take just a consistent week of training, up to a couple months before they get full, unsupervised, house privileges.
Don’t be afraid to use these management tools to help make a smooth, pleasant transition to your new home. Management is critical to prevent mistakes while you are doing training, working on communication, and building a bond with your new pet. By preventing mistakes your dog might actually come to think that his name is “good dog!” instead of “no! Bad boy!” And wouldn’t that be nice!!
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.