My sister and brother-in-law are out of the country for a month. Lucky them! They left their four dogs and four cats under the watchful eye of their 23-year-old daughter who lives with them and is well aware of the animals’ schedules and routines. Nothing special or unusual about that. My experience, however, has always been that when a vacation is planned it seems like one of the animals becomes sick so that I’m torn with guilt about leaving and putting that responsibility on a pet-sitter. Happens every single time.
Must run in my family because right before they were leaving one of their 14-year-old cats (there are three brothers) became lethargic and stopped eating. Fortunately, they are on first-name-speed-dial-priority basis with their mobile veterinarian so they got a quick appointment. Hoping it was just an infection of some sort, the cat, Paella, was given a strong, long-lasting antibiotic injection and all fingers and paws were crossed.
Two weeks into the vacation, my niece noticed that Paella was again lethargic and not eating and looked like he had lost weight. The vet came out again and sure enough Paella had dropped more weight and bloodwork showed a myriad of problems. The vet came every day to give fluids and monitor the cat but towards the end of the week decided to take the cat home with her for more intensive treatment and more testing. My niece was feeling so guilty even though it was her close observation of the cat that got him into treatment quickly. Remember the days when overseas phone calls were super expensive and therefore very rare? New technologies have made it easy to stay in close contact even while traveling thousands of miles away – both a good and bad thing, when you think about it. So my sister was kept abreast of what was happening.
We are all waiting for the results of the biopsy that was done to see if something more than just an infection is going on. But all this brings up the point of preparing for the possibility that vet care becomes needed while you are away on vacation. Lots of people use pet-sitters but how many think to let their vet know the name of the person that is staying with their animals and has permission to bring them in for treatment? How many even leave the name and phone number of their veterinarian with the pet sitter to use in case a concern comes up? Do you think about leaving a signed note giving your pet-sitter authority to make medical decisions in the case of an emergency? And then have a discussion with the pet-sitter about how far you would be willing to go to save your pet? You wouldn’t want them to rack up thousands of dollars without your authorization, for sure! But perhaps you would be OK with leg amputation if that would save your pet’s life. The line is different for each one of us and for each situation.
With travel opening back up many people are busy planning their summer trips. In addition to thinking about what to pack and how to get to the airport, you should have a checklist of things to get ready for your pets: 1) make sure there’s enough food in the house for the length of time you are away, 2) make sure there’s enough of any medication your pets are on to last beyond your return date (do you really want to have to run to the vet for a refill as soon as you get home?), 3) write out clear instructions for the pet-sitter and schedule them to come in to meet the animals and get shown around, 4) Let your vet know who is pet sitting and what decisions they are authorized to make while you are away, 5) Write a note authorizing your pet-sitter to be your pets’ health care advocate in your absence (and put the dates of your trip in it to limit their power), 6) Make sure each animal has a current, legible ID tag on and is microchipped, with the pet sitter listed as a back-up contact so they can redeem the pet on your behalf (pets have become lost when anxious because their parents are away), 7) Say a little prayer and have a good trip knowing you’ve done everything you could to keep your fur family safe and well taken care of.
Upcoming events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
