Hunter was adopted last week and that’s all we talked about – “Did you hear? Hunter got adopted!” “I’m so happy to hear that Hunter was adopted!” “Can you believe it? Hunter was finally adopted!” So who was Hunter, and why was this adoption so special? Hunter was a very sweet, 12-year-old calico that was surrendered for having litterbox issues in her previous home. She also didn’t care for other animals (most likely explained the litterbox issues - so had to be the only pet in the home.) Add all of that up and on the other side of the scales put in that it’s kitten season and you can see that the odds were stacked against poor Hunter. If there’s one thing worse than being an adult cat in an animal shelter during kitten season, it’s being a senior cat in an animal shelter during kitten season!
Typically an adult cat’s time in a shelter doubles in length when competing against all the cute little balls of furs. That’s assuming he’s a healthy, friendly, young adult with no strikes against it. Add in any health issues, behavior problems, shyness, intolerance of other cats or dogs (or scared of children) and we have what we call an ‘adoption challenge.’ The only thing in Hunter’s favor was that she was not solid black. Black cats in general are slower to be adopted – even as kittens (yes, myths and biases persist) – and senior black cats (and dogs) have the hardest time of all.
That said, we have been having more success lately finding adopters for our older animals which encourages us to give more of them a second chance. Seniors, by definition are calmer, and more of a finished product than kittens. What you see at the shelter may improve once settled in a home, but you are seeing the core of who the animal is. With kittens you never know if he will grow up to be a lap cat or a holy terror. Seniors typically are well trained on the litterbox and scratching post and you won’t find one climbing up your curtains. They have been around the block a few times and have figured out the rewards and pleasure of a warm lap. If you are looking for a mellow companion, someone willing to just hang with you on the couch and who’s not very demanding, then maybe one of our other mature cats would be your purrfect match.
Leilani has been at the shelter the longest of these three senior cats. She was a stray that came in on February 22. She is a beautiful medium-haired Tuxedo that we are estimating to be 8-10 years old and she is a very sweet girl. Our cat cuddlers have discovered that she enjoys being brushed and she will purr loudly to show appreciation of this attention.
Lula came to the shelter the end of March. She is a very pretty shorthaired tortoiseshell kitty and is estimated to be 12-14 years old and is just a really nice cat. Still playful, this kitty has made friends with some of the kittens and would make a great role model and babysitter if adopted with one of her young friends. Lula is very affectionate and definitely craves more lap-time than we can give her.
Blanca was the next mature cat to find her way into our shelter in July. A beautiful tortie-point Siamese mix that was found stray, we’re guessing her to be about 9 years old. She is a shy girl, often hiding under her bed, but closes her eyes and purrs in appreciation when slowly, gently petted. She will need a person, or family, willing to take the time needed to win her over and build her trust.
There’s pictures of these cats (and more) on our website: www.rpanimalshelter.org and a link to submit an application if you feel like one of these sweet cats would make a good match for what you are looking for. All senior animals have a blood panel done so we can disclose any known health issues and animals over age seven can be adopted for just $45! We’d be just as excited to see one of these nice cats find a home as we were when Hunter lucked out. Won’t you make someone else that lucky?
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
