So along with the shortage of veterinarians, vet techs, shelter staff and employees in just about every business you could name, according to an article in the Press Democrat last week we have a shortage of groomers in our county. No big surprise really. Part of the issue is the number of groomers that have quit or retired recently, and the other issue is the increase in the number of dogs that now need regular grooming to stay looking good and healthy.
With the popularity of the “doodles,” huskies and shepherds, not to mention the poodles, Maltese, and shih tzu type dogs, there are more and more dogs that require regular coat maintenance. Included in that are the breeds with the dense undercoat that blows off each spring, long-haired breeds that actually need it clipped and curly coated dogs that become a tangled mess if left on their own. Then add in the people who love to dress up their dogs and that includes having them groomed and styled to look fashionable and well cared for.
Matting is not just about the dog not looking his best. It’s very painful for the animal as the fur in one area of the body gets knotted to fur in another section of the body causing the skin to pull creating sores and restricting movement. There was a story circulating recently on Facebook about a small dog rescued from a puppy mill that had never been groomed and they shaved off something like 35 lbs. of matted fur. Can you imagine? Not just the smell, and the things living in the mats, but carrying around that extra weight day after day? Disgusting! And sad.
Even short-coated dogs need baths, nail trims and a good brushing occasionally. Grooming sessions give you an opportunity to really look over your dog for parasites such as fleas and ticks, signs of tapeworms, ear infections, foxtails, hot spots and rashes and other issues that could use attention. Taking care of those things quickly prevents them from escalating into bigger, and more expensive issues.
If you use a groomer, you might ask for some tips on what tools to get for your dog’s particular coat. There are so many types of brushes to choose from, and each is for a specific use or fur type – it can be very confusing! Some groomers are generous in sharing pointers on how to carefully brush or cut out mats and tangles so you can go longer between appointments. One tip I learned the hard way is to never cut horizontally across a mat as it’s easy to nick the skin. Always slide one blade of the scissors through the mat and cut up away from the body so there’s no chance of injuring the dog (or cat).
With the cost of grooming skyrocketing, and it is taking months (the article said one groomer was consistently booked four months out!) to get an appointment, it might be worth learning how to groom your dog yourself. That’s if you have the time and patience to do that. There are some online courses but the best way to learn is to apprentice with an experienced groomer. Easier said than done especially when they are all so busy!
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
