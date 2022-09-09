What is all this talk about “plant based” foods? How is that different than vegetarian? And what in the heck does “vegan” even mean? How are these diets more earth-friendly? What do you mean there are ecological consequences of a meat-based diet? What are the health benefits of eating a more whole food plant based diet? Is it as good for you as they claim? Clearly it’s better for the animals but what would happen to all the cows and chickens if we didn’t eat them? Can’t just turn them loose!
If you’ve ever wondered about any of these questions or you just want to learn to eat and live more consciously – reserve Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to attend Sonoma County VegFest 2022 – A Celebration of Ethical Eating! It’s being held this year at the Santa Rosa Veteran’s Building and admission is just $10 (no one will be turned away for lack of funds.) This year the event is returning with a full program featuring dozens of bay area vendors with delicious food, refreshing drinks, wellness, and nutrition information, sustainable and eco products, lots of samples and so much more. Included in the low admission price are all the speakers, vegan cooking and food prep demonstrations, and musical entertainment.
Want to learn all you can in just one day? The excellent line-up of speakers will definitely give you answers to all your questions. Times and more details about each speaker is available on the website www.socovegfest.org but here is an abbreviated list: Linda Middlesworth, VeganMentor, will share her story and how she has been helping others through mentoring and explain what strategies have worked to spread the vegan message – and what approaches failed. Erika Hazel, The Bizerkeley Vegan, will lead an interactive discussion around the 5 biggest questions surrounding modern veganism. Colleen Patrick-Goudreau, The Joyful Vegan, will combine humor and wisdom to tackle the most popular excuses for not eating a plant-based diet. And Karthik Sekar, author of After Meat, will discuss how animal agriculture is outdated, inefficient and cruel and how critical it is to replace it. Come and learn what a better world could look like after meat.
Do you prefer hands-on demos? Come watch (and taste) as four chefs share tips, techniques, tools, and recipes, and answer your questions. Walk around the booths, talk to vendors, and get to know local eco and animal friendly organizations. Everything from a goat rescue to artists and local businesses and non-profits will be on hand to introduce themselves to you. Bring your appetite as there will be samples available and delicious lunch options for purchase.
Tickets are available in advance at www.socovegfest.org or you can just pay at the door. Be sure to check out that website though for updates on all that will be happening that day. It will be fun, delicious, educational and most of all….inspiring!
Upcoming events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
