In a previous column I talked about proactive steps you can take to keep a reactive dog safe and manage his behavior. How to put up extra safeguards in your yard, your house and on the dog himself. Since so many bites happen to children, it’s important to teach them steps to take to stay safe around dogs and how to react if attacked to limit the damage. Setting clear rules and managing the child/dog interaction is critical to a long, happy relationship of mutual love and respect.
It’s amazing how easy it is to misread dog body language. The more I learn, the more I realize how wrong I’ve been time and time again. And I hear it from others as well. “Look how good Bruno is with my child! He just stands so still when she gives him a hug. Bruno clearly loves her.” Ummmm, no. That’s a freeze and it means that your dog is completely uncomfortable in this situation and is trying his best to hold it together and not express his displeasure. So please remove the child hanging around his neck – and teach her to respect the dog’s need for space.
There was a video on YouTube that made a huge impact on me about the need to teach children to respect what the dog is saying to them. A boy, about 10 years old, is videotaping himself holding his dachshund. He kisses the dog and the dog growls. He kisses him again and the dog growls. He is completely ignoring what the dog is saying (which is, “I’m not enjoying what you are doing. Please stop”) and continues to snuggle the dog and kiss him while the dog gets more agitated. You know where this is heading and, honestly, I couldn’t watch the bite happen. I just kept thinking that this dog is going to be euthanized for being vicious when he really had remarkable self-control – for the first 15 kisses - and then lost it when he ran out of options to get out of the situation. Children should be taught to respect the growl and to never bother the dog when he is sleeping or eating or playing with one of his dog toys.
There are posts all the time on Facebook and Instagram showing children climbing on their dogs, invading their space, taking their food or chew toys away, and otherwise innocently teasing and harassing the dog. WHERE ARE THEIR PARENTS? Photographing their child “playing” with the dog! Why is no one correcting the child’s behavior? Why do we expect our dogs to tolerate obnoxious teasing and not defend them against the harassment? Do you know the signs that a dog is unhappy in a situation? Sometimes the signals are subtle, like a freeze, whale eye (looking sideways and the whites around the eye is showing), panting (when not overly hot), lip licking, leaning away and so on. Familiarize yourself with these signs and watch carefully anytime someone is interacting with your dog. Most importantly, be prepared to remove your dog from the situation if he shows signs of discomfort. This is the surest way to prevent a bite from happening.
To learn more about dog body language there are some short great videos at https://www.fearfreehappyhomes.com/video/dog-body-language-101/. And teach your child how to react if threatened by a dog with materials from https://www.gooddoginabox.com/. Dog bites are a preventable injury most of the time if you are just paying attention and know the signs to look for. So educate yourself, and be safe!
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
