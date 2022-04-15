Why do people get a dog and leave him outside? I truly can’t wrap my head around this one. I get that back in the day, when most people lived on farms and were outdoors working the land all day, it would make sense to have the dogs out with them. And then at night it made some sense not to bring the dirty dogs into their tiny houses so they would stay outside and guard the animals and property. But how does that translate to today’s suburban/urban existence?
Most people think the worse thing you could do to a dog is physical abuse, hitting, kicking, or otherwise hurting the animal. That is terrible, for sure, but they can recover from that. I would argue that worse, by far, is benign neglect. Put a puppy outside and deny him contact with his “pack” (family), stimulation and training so he knows what is expected of him and you will have a dog with psychological scars, not to mention horrible behaviors that will last his whole life.
Puppies go through behavioral stages and if they miss out on early socialization, they can remain un-affiliative throughout their lives. If something scary happens during the fear imprint stage, then they will be fearful (at least of that thing) forever. Puppies are born with traits and personalities but are clean slates in terms of what they cognitively know. The more you teach a puppy, the more open to learning they become and like an expanding sponge they are able to retain more and more.
We can always tell when we get in a dog that has been in the backyard only. Instead of having a healthy pup’s curiosity toward new things, places and people, anything new is scary and to be avoided. Only the familiar seems safe. The first time I took my new dog, Bella, for a walk in our neighborhood it was a painfully slow process. Anytime another person or dog was in sight she just sat down and refused to move. Having cars and bicycles whip past was anxiety producing and overwhelming. It took us twice as long to go half as far as I typically walked with just Dobby. That first week, Dobby and I got zero exercise out of it since we were stopping so often for her to get over her anxiety. Happy to say that we can now walk at a normal pace – as long as we are on the now familiar path.
The question remains, what is the point of having a dog if the dog is not with you? If you want a guard dog, how is the dog going to protect your home if he’s stuck in the backyard? The robber only has to enter from the front or side and the dog is useless! If you want a dog so you feel safe in case of an intruder, the same is true. Dogs left outside often bark at inappropriate things (an opossum walking along the fence-line, neighbors out talking on their patios, etc.) so you soon tune out their barks much to the chagrin of your neighbors.
Before you get a new dog really think about why you want one. If you’re not ready to have a new family member that’s really included in your life, then get an alarm system or motion sensor lights. A dog needs, and deserves, much more than a backyard!
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
