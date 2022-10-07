Have you ever heard the saying “dogs are people oriented and cats are place oriented?” It tends to be true! Dogs don’t seem to mind where they are if they are with their family, which is why they are such good travel companions. Cats on the other hand, don’t care who is filling the food dish as long as it is full and in the same place! (These are generalizations, of course, and there are always individual exceptions.) All of which is to say that moving households is greatly more stressful on our feline family members than on our dogs so we need to be aware of that and do what we can to lessen their discomfort.
My husband, who makes cat furniture and enclosures (proud plug- check out www.cdpets.com) recently received a call from a past customer saying they had just bought a new house and were going to be moving soon and thought this would be the perfect time to get a whole new set of cat furniture. You know – out with the old and in with the new – a fresh start, literally! Delighted as he was with the order, he did caution them against doing such a significant switch all at once.
Imagine going to sleep one night and waking up in a strange new house. Nothing is familiar! It smells different, the colors are different, and you don’t know your way around. Sounds disorientating! And it is even more stressful on cats, who are like people with OCD and hate change. Interestingly, knowing this, cleaning protocols in shelters have changed. Where once we used to completely empty a cat’s cage, thoroughly disinfect it, and put all new bedding in its daily, we now spot clean it where necessary and only replace soiled bedding so that the cage retains a familiar scent for the residing feline. We’ve learned that stress opens an animal to disease more than being in a less sterile living quarters!
Scott suggested to the customer that they either get a couple of pieces early and mix them in with the old cat furniture in the current house for at least a couple of weeks, or if there’s not enough time for that, they bring some of the old pieces to the new house so that something that smells familiar, and has the cat’s scent on it, is waiting for her in the new house. Then slowly, she can remove the older pieces, one by one. Sprinkling the new posts with catnip or laying a towel the cat has slept on over the perches also helps cover the “new” post smell. The point being to give the cat the comfort of having some of her familiar smells around her to help her settle into the new home.
It's also suggested that the cat starts out confined to just one room, with all her familiar items with her until things get settled down. It makes the new place less intimidating if introduced one room at a time! And worse case, if she does have issues and tries to mark her territory it is contained to just that room. In just a couple of weeks your cat’s scent will start to spread about the house and it will start to seem more like home to her – her home!
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
