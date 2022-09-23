Monte Vista Award recipients

Ezzy Dorsett, Benjamin Ponce, Criss Alkfoof, Harper Hauff, Presley Gonzales, Alice Rich, Lorenzo Guerra Rico, Lyle Arnold, Brayden Zarnoch, Joseph Melbin, James Salaices, Alayna Wood, Colton Stewart, Maddy Meyer, Autumn Young, Hunter Caldwell Collins, Giovanni Mangones, Dominic Espinoza, Israel Arellanes, Molly Arnold, Dylan Main, David Levy, Briya Moreno, Samantha Hewitt, Alex Lopez-Magdaleno, Emmett Zarnoch, Reese Dotson, Jack Callahan, Alan Jimenez, Audri Castro, Charlie Diaz, Jael Herrera and Greyson Pungprakearti.
Popular News
Articles
- Welcome to Hotel . . . I mean The California!
- Native American Day – 2022
- Cougars crush Sacramento 49-6
- Should you take an adjustable-rate mortgage?
- Sonoma County’s first electric police cruiser unveiled in Cotati
- Petaluma fall antique fair
- Greek and Middle Eastern festival coming
- Police Logs
- RP is enacting additional camping restrictions
- History- 1994 Cotati bookstore blossoms into café
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.