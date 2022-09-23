Monte Vista Award recipients
Submitted by Monte Vista School

Ezzy Dorsett, Benjamin Ponce, Criss Alkfoof, Harper Hauff, Presley Gonzales, Alice Rich, Lorenzo Guerra Rico, Lyle Arnold,  Brayden Zarnoch, Joseph Melbin, James Salaices, Alayna Wood, Colton Stewart, Maddy Meyer, Autumn Young, Hunter Caldwell Collins, Giovanni Mangones, Dominic Espinoza, Israel Arellanes, Molly Arnold, Dylan Main, David Levy, Briya Moreno, Samantha Hewitt, Alex Lopez-Magdaleno, Emmett Zarnoch, Reese Dotson, Jack Callahan, Alan Jimenez, Audri Castro, Charlie Diaz, Jael Herrera and Greyson Pungprakearti.

