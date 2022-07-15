Is it the fireworks that has all the dogs riled up or the three-day holiday? Whatever it is it seems like we’ve had a rash of biting dogs recently. Dogs killing cats, attacking other dogs and biting children or others – the list goes on and on. It’s sad and often avoidable. You can’t change the basic temperament of your dog – if he’s fearful or shy, that’s who he is. But there’s things you can do to help them cope and, more importantly, manage them in a way that keeps everyone safe. Having lived with several dogs that had issues, I know it’s an everyday pressure to stay aware of what’s around them and to avoid situations that trigger their aggression. If you live with a reactive dog you know what I’m talking about! Don’t wait until your dog is declared Potentially Dangerous or Dangerous because of an unfortunate incident and these sanctions are imposed – be proactive and keep everyone safe!
Training – Again, training isn’t going to change their core temperament, but it does do several things. Using the dog’s mind keeps the dog occupied, and focused – and it’s exhausting work! It builds up the confidence of a timid, insecure dog and that is a huge benefit. It establishes you, in a positive way, as their leader so they start looking to you when in a situation they are unsure about. If you are working with a professional trainer, it gives you someone who can help you learn how to handle the dog’s reaction appropriately rather than escalating it, which we often do accidentally. (Yelling at the dog, punishing the dog, or other harsh corrections only reinforces the dog’s connection that the trigger – stranger, approaching dog, children playing – is bad and dangerous. It’s a bit counterintuitive so having a trainer help you work on an appropriate response is helpful.) And lastly, if you have a solid recall on your dog it gives you a way to get him back if he accidentally darts out of the house or yard.
Secure your yard – If you know your dog is reactive to other dogs then you need to make triple sure she can’t escape your yard. Don’t wait for it to happen – look at the yard through your dog’s eyes and at their level. Are there fence boards that are loose or gaps in your fencing? Does your gate have a self-closer or can it accidentally be left open? How about adding a second gate further in your yard? Cement around your fence line or dig down and put chicken wire under the dirt so he can’t dig out. Make sure chairs, firewood and other items that could give a dog a way to climb out aren’t stored along the fence line. Coyote rollers will keep a fence jumper in (a rolling bar that lines the top of your fence so that if they grip it with their front paws they roll back into the yard. Google it to see photos and get DIY instructions.) Thick hedges or fenced bedding along the perimeter will keep jumpers, and fence-fighters, safely at a distance. For the most determined escape artist you may have to build a covered kennel area for them to be in when not supervised outside.
Your home – To prevent a dog from darting out the door it helps to have a screen door installed. The double door system is especially helpful when there are children in the home. If your dog is reactive to strangers coming in the home it can also be useful to have a baby gate in the entryway so that the dog doesn’t have access to the door so people can enter and things can calm down before they actually meet the dog. Crate training your dog is a safe, humane way to contain the animal when you have workmen over, a party happening, or any other time you think your dog might get overstimulated. Keeping your dog on leash, even when in the home, is a way to give you quick control over him if needed.
Following these steps can help stop this trend of bites and attacks and keep everyone safe. Don’t wait for an incident to happen, take charge today!
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
