We daily field questions from people looking for their lost pet. Someone recently called quite upset that her beloved cat was missing. When a person is in panic mode it’s easy to forget everything you know about looking for a lost pet, so she was calling for advice. We usually refer people to a very helpful website, full of tips and advice called missionreunite.org. There are videos, links to reference materials, and they even have Missing Pet Consultants who can help you find your pet!
Here’s some of the key points they make about what to do if your pet disappears. The website emphasizes the importance of starting with a physical search immediately followed by a timely check in with your local animal shelter. For the search, it helps to outline a plan, especially if you have a partner or friends helping you, so you don’t duplicate efforts and waste time.
It also helps to know a bit about how dogs and cats behave when they become lost – believe it or not, they act quite differently. And strictly indoor cats will behave differently than cats that are used to going outside. In doing a physical search don’t just think linear. Cats especially, can go in any direction, over fences and through creeks, so we have to literally look in a circular direction from where he was last seen.
In general, dogs tend to run when they are scared, and cats tend to hide. So a lost cat is typically located very close to home but hiding in a small space that may have been overlooked in the search. Since dogs bolt, they are often found a surprising distance from home so that means your search has to be broader. The good news about dogs is that when people see a loose dog they usually will try to catch him knowing that we don’t have packs of free-roaming dogs in Sonoma County.
Poor cats - people are so accustomed to seeing loose cats that they often ignore one unless they are clearly injured or in distress. So you have to really implore people to help you find a lost cat. Don’t think it’s silly to look in obscure or tiny places. You would be amazed at the odd places or tiny crevices that cats have gotten into. Nothing is too ridiculous to look in and under! And use a flashlight. Sometimes the only thing you can see (think dark cat hiding at night) is their reflective eyes.
Make sure to visit all the shelters in your area to look, for yourself, at their new strays and leave a lost report (if you don’t have a good, clear full-face photo of your pet get one now, just in case). Also be sure to contact the microchip company that your pet is listed with to have her file flagged as a missing pet. Then get busy with social media, posting on your Facebook page and asking your friends to share the post far and wide. Many shelters also have Facebook pages and will do courtesy posts. In our area there is a great Facebook page called Josie’s Lost Dog Alert that is free and very helpful. Don’t forget to post on Nextdoor.com and ask for shares to other neighborhoods. I suggest a post on Craigslist, too, as many people use that site. After that comes the hard work of posting flyers to alert everyone in your area to be on the lookout for your pet. Offer a big enough reward to motivate someone to actually go out in their backyard to look for your cat in their bushes and outbuildings. The website has excellent suggestions on how to do an eye-catching poster and how they differ from flyers.
There’s a lot to do and no time to waste. Better to do too much and have your pet back before the flyers are even printed than to wait too long. Ideally your pet will have his collar and ID tag on and is microchipped (we offer both free to residents of RP and Cotati City) which will be a big help if found by a good Samaritan or turned in to a shelter. By utilizing all the resources available you and your pet have the best chance of a happy reunion. The woman we had talked to about her lost cat called back a week later to thank us for our suggestions. She found her cat by following the instructions from the video she watched at missionreunite.org, and most of all, by not giving up. She was out and about actively looking for her cat and not just hoping he would come home of his own volition. Persistence, and a good plan, worked in this situation, and we couldn’t be happier for her!
Upcoming Events:
No More Lost Pets – free microchips and pet ID tags for residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati City. Stop by the shelter during our open hours with your pet to get one! The shelter is open Wed.– Sun., 1-5:30.p.m.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.