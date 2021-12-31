Hard to believe it’s already the last column of the year – where did 2021 go? Besides being consumed by Covid – and much of it was, it’s always good to look back and reflect on what was achieved over the past year. Let me share my reminiscences with you.
The first six months we were totally shut down – no volunteers, no public coming thru the building, no adoption events, no bunny days, no nada. But not wanting to just warehouse the animals in our care we got pretty creative about doing virtual adoptions and put more hours into keeping our website and Facebook page updated with our adoptable animals. Without our volunteers to help with the animal care, the staff was pretty busy. But oddly we found that without the public randomly walking through and agitating the dogs, they were overall much calmer. Everything it has its pros and cons!
As those of you who follow us on Facebook know, we took advantage of the time we were closed to do a remodel and expansion of our clinic. By putting a doorway into the adjoining cat room we were able to create a recovery room for our surgery animals and a space to hold our laboratory equipment – the blood analyzer, microscope, centrifuge and so on. And who doesn’t need more storage space! Of course, the project first slated to only take three weeks, dragged on for over ten. With the clinic, which is in the center of our shelter, torn up it would have been most disruptive if we had the public wandering through as well. So maybe it was serendipity that we were closed at this time.
Another renovation project that was completed this past year is the installation of portals in all the cat cages. We purchased 45 portals covers to expand the living quarters of our cats in every room, giving all other double the living space that they had before. Portals are openings between two cages with a sliding door so you can confine the cat in one side if necessary. Just this simple change is supposed to reduce stress, which keeps the cats healthier and friendlier, which in turn makes them more adoptable. We were excited to be able to do this and can’t wait to see if the stats bear out the claims.
Not wanting to cancel our Bunfest event again this year, we held our first virtual day-long workshop. It was a challenge and a great success. We had a brilliant line-up of speakers on a wide variety of topics to interest everyone from a very experienced bunny parent to a complete novice, and a viewing of some of the available rabbits at the participating shelters and rescues. The best part (in my opinion) is that all the talks were recorded and are available (for free) for viewing at our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAHi6j9hq-vi7fh1Jf36f0A.
In June the city started slowly opening back up. We started by offering appointments to come in and meet the animal you were interested in possibly adopting. This still left those people who just liked to visit the shelter out-of-luck, but it allowed the serious adopter an opportunity to actually visit with an animal before taking him home – which was very much appreciated. In addition, we slowly started letting our volunteers return to work. Those, of course, who were vaccinated and felt safe in doing so. Currently the shelter lobby is open on Friday-Saturday-Sunday from 1-5:30 p.m. although appointments to see animals have priority. It seems like inch by inch and step by step things are loosening up in Sonoma County. Which is a great way to end the year.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
