The Rohnert Park Animal Shelter is offering a summer camp program for kids who love animals where they can learn about various animals and animal care through crafts, guest speakers, videos, and hands-on time with shelter animals. There are four sessions of fun planned this summer for different age groups.
Session I, July 11-15 is for children going into the 2nd & 3rd grades; Session II, July 18-22 is for children going into the 4th & 5th grades; Session III, July 25-29 is for students going into the 7th & 8th grades and August 1-5 is again for children going into the 4th & 5th grades. All camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and the cost for the week-long program is $150 per camper with a $25 sibling discount offered. Enrollment includes a camp t-shirt. Scholarships are available by calling 584-3057.
Camps are held at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, 301 J. Rogers Lane, south of the Press Democrat building off Redwood Dr. Space is limited and reservations are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications are now available online on the shelter’s website at www.rpanimalshelter.org/programs-events/summer-camp-2/. Once an application is received you will be called for payment. For more information call the shelter at 584-1582.
