I have a friend who goes camping every year over the 4th of July. She finds the most remote place she can, packs up her dog and just leaves the craziness of the holiday behind her. I really envy her that – I guess I could do that too but we’re really not campers. I do find the thought of a quiet, peaceful holiday very appealing though.
If you are like me, with no isolated get-away available, you have to start planning now for the upcoming stress-day. I completely understand the fear most dogs feel when they hear the first fireworks go off. With limited exposure to sounds like that, and no comprehension of the concept of fireworks, it must sound like the world is ending. I always wonder what the animals think during times of war – it sounds similar to our celebration.
So, it’s time to get out your dog’s Thundershirt, check your supply of anti-anxiety medications and sedatives if needed, purchase some comfort zone pheromone spray or collars, and prepare to meet the holiday head on. If you aren’t familiar with these items and you have a scaredy-dog, start googling now! These may be what helps you, and your best friend, survive the holiday as stress-free as possible. Add to that list some calming music (did you know there is a website called “calming music for dogs” that you can google and put on your laptop for 15 straight hours?) It’s fabulous and might come in useful anytime you have to be away for an extended period of time.
Last year was my first with our new Aussie, Dobby. We had only had him for a few weeks at that time and he was just 7-months-old so we had no idea how he was going to handle all the noise. I prepared the best I could and also had my secret weapon ready – my four foster kittens that he was very excited about. When the fireworks started I put them down on the floor to run around and he was so distracted that I don’t think he even realized the sky was blowing up!
This year we have another new addition, a 10-month-old Golden-mix named Bella. The two of them play and wrestle almost non-stop every day so I’m thinking we might get through the holiday without needing medications. Bella is a little more noise sensitive than Dobby although she recovers fairly quickly, but she’s in an important fear-imprint stage (10-12 months) and I want to be extra cautious and not just assume that everything will be fine. So, I think I’m ready – I have a thunder shirt handy, some calming medication if I need it, we’ll tire them out with a hike or playgroup during the day, shut windows, draw blinds and put on calming music, pull out the pheromone room diffuser, and as back up this year I have a litter of five adorable kittens. When they all scatter in different directions the dogs won’t even have time to wonder about what’s going on outside! What’s your plan?
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
