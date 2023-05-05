As I write this article the temperature outside is close to 80 degrees. After the particularly cold winter we’ve had, it sure is enjoyable to have some sunshine! Temps are a bit higher than is typical for this time of year, so I just want to get in an early reminder about the dangers of high temperatures especially when they occur randomly. If you’re like me it’s so much easier to remember something when you’re doing it consistently – and has become a habit.
An officer just brought in a dog that was found inside Walmart. Sadly, he didn’t have any ID on him, so we took him in and set him up in a kennel. Not long afterwards a gentleman came in looking for his lost dog. He had been shopping in Walmart and had rolled his windows down further than usual because of the heat. Low enough that his dog had jumped out of the car and followed him inside the store. It was too hot to leave a dog in a parked car, but fortunately this dog found a way out. More fortunately, he hadn’t hurt himself escaping the car and going through a busy parking lot.
After a long winter of bringing our dogs with us whenever we leave the house, it is hard to break that routine. The dogs are eager to go, and love being included in our day’s activities. I think if the temperature had been in the 90s, or if it had been hot for several days, then this dog would have been left safely at home. It’s the first hot day, or when it’s hot only randomly, that we face the highest risk. Of course, there are always people who say, “I’ll only be a minute,” or “I’m only running in for one item” and that’s when the heat can prove fatal.
Dogs can only sweat through their paw pads and it’s not enough to cool down their body. They rely on panting – quick intakes of air to cool themselves down. But if the air they are taking in is hot then it does nothing to lower their body temperature. Add to that the fur coat that they wear, and it doesn’t take a scientist to figure out how quickly they can overheat. Our Community Service Officers spend a lot of their time during the summer responding to calls of concern about an animal left alone in a vehicle or outside in a yard without shade. If you ever see a situation like that, and are concerned, please call the Department of Public Safety’s non-emergency line at 707-584-2600. You might just save a life but even if it’s not that serious, they can at least issue a warning and educate the owner about the risk to their pet.
It's only going to continue to get warmer so consider this an early reminder to pay attention to the temperatures outside and take precautions to keep your pets safe. Give them plenty of water, don’t exercise them during the heat of the day, and leave them safely at home rather than in your car when you are out running errands.
Upcoming events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed. 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30 p.m.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.,) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
