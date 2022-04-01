It’s crazy how easily influenced we are by what we see on television and in the movies. Everything from fashion, cars, drinks, hairstyles, and make-up can be manipulated by the media – and I’m not talking about the commercials! Product placement in the shows and the styles of the stars are quickly imitated. That goes as well for pets in a program. Even though on one level we know that these are smart and talented representatives of the breeds, who each have a trainer, and a handler as well as a stylist and the best veterinary care, we can’t help but fall in love and often fall for the breeders out to capitalize on their popularity.
Dalmatians became popular after 101 Dalmatians came out. Everyone (OK everyone over 50) knows what kind of dog Lassie was. Jack Russel Terriers got quite a boost in popularity after the TV shows Wishbone and Frasier were on the air. And if you know anything about JRTs, you know they are not easy dogs to live with, despite how they were portrayed on the shows! There is a sudden recent increase in huskies in shelters and I heard that it’s because wolves were used in Games of Thrones – I’ve never seen that show, but it makes sense. People get a pet because they admire it on a show or in movie without thinking about all the training that went into that animal to make her look so sweet and smart.
The problem, of course, is that few of us have that kind of time and motivation to put hours of training into our animals. And a smart, bored dog is a problem dog! That’s why they end up in shelters. People get the new puppy, but they are working, or raising a family, or busy with life, and the puppy doesn’t get the stimulation, training, and management she needs to become a well-mannered dog. I’m not talking about being able to do the tricks and stunts that the dog in the movie did, just basic social skills.
There’s a new dog movie out, called simply “Dog.” It features a Belgian Malinois and Channing Tatum as two former Army Rangers thrown together for an adventure. It is supposed to be the ultimate buddy movie and I’m sure it will tug on all our heartstrings. Malinois are often used in the military and police. That’s because they are intelligent, fierce, and loyal. They are a working breed and have tons of drive and energy. Not the right dog for an apartment and a person who works 8 to 10 hours a day. I haven’t seen this movie yet, but I heard that the directors realized the influence movies have and put a cautionary note in the credits telling people that this breed of dog is not an easy one to live with and takes a special, committed owner. I can’t tell you how much that is appreciated and how fearful we are in the shelter world that it will be ignored.
The Malinois we get in are hard to place and often have some difficult behavior issues since they didn’t get the training they needed as puppies. I truly hope that this breed doesn’t become the next wave of what we see surrendered to the shelter. We’re still dealing with the huskies!! So, watch the movie, laugh, and cry and love the dog on the screen. But please resist the urge to go out and get one. Unless you are an ex-army ranger and willing to do life-long training with your new buddy.
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
